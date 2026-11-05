Court Relief For Congress MP In JNU Sexual Harassment Case

A Delhi court on Thursday asked the city police to give seven-day prior notice to Congress MP and dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam before taking any coercive action against him in a sexual harassment case.

Disposing of the Congress MP's anticipatory bail plea, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said the notice must be given to the dismissed professor, if his arrest is needed.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had sought a reply from Delhi Police.

In October, JNU dismissed Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment. The professor, however, has termed his dismissal a "witch hunt" and raised questions regarding due process.

On October 12, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Inner Manipur Congress MP, days after he was sacked from service.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May.

The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection at the Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint and documents submitted by the JNU's Chief Security Officer (CSO).

According to the FIR, the assessment and observations recorded by the members of the university's Internal Committee (IC) were forwarded to police following an internal investigation.

In the complaint, the CSO said the IC conducted an inquiry into the allegations raised by various complainants and recorded its findings, assessment, and observations in the matter.

"The allegations against Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Centre for Studies of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, JNU, have been examined by the Internal Committee, and after assessment of witnesses, defence witnesses, and other material came on record," the FIR states.

On November 2, the Delhi High Court stayed the JNU administration's decision to terminate the services of professor Akoijam, issuing notice to the university on the Congress MP's petition challenging the dismissal order. This case has been listed for hearing in January.

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