BJP Slams Congress After Manipur MP Accused Of Sexual Harassment Gets Key Campaign Roles

The BJP has accused the Congress of undermining its own claims on women's safety after the party gave Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam key responsibilities for the upcoming assembly election despite a sexual harassment case against him.

The Congress hit back, saying the BJP should examine its own record before questioning an internal party appointment. Congress leader Udit Raj said the allegations against Akoijam remained allegations and that the posts given to him were organisational roles, not government positions.

Akoijam, a Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, has been named a member of the party's election and campaign committee in Manipur. He has also been appointed co-chairperson of the manifesto committee.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, referring to Akoijam's appointment, accused Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of showing "double standards" on women's dignity and questioned why an MP facing allegations from women students at JNU had been given responsibilities in the party's election campaign.

"The double standard of the Congress party, which talks about respecting women, has come to light once again. It is truly shameful that while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi engage in the drama of speaking about women's respect, an MP from their own party who faces serious allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment from female students at JNU is made a member of the campaign committee and co-chairperson of the manifesto committee for the Manipur assembly elections," she said.

BJP leader Smriti Irani also posted on X:

Eleven female students have made serious allegations against Akoijam.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed with the Delhi Police and the case is under investigation. Akoijam had gone to court seeking anticipatory bail. The court disposed of the matter after the police said they were not considering his immediate arrest. They said the MP would be given seven days' notice if any subsequent development made his arrest necessary.

Gupta recalled Priyanka Gandhi's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign slogan and demanded an explanation from the Congress general secretary.

"Priyanka Gandhi must answer what compulsion led to this. While she claims, 'I am a girl, I can fight,' her actions today suggest, 'I am a girl, I can tolerate and remain silent'," Gupta said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh termed the appointment an example of the Congress's "anti-women character".

"Serious allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled against him. By including him in its Manipur election committee, the Congress party has made a mockery of the dignity of women. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must answer," Chugh said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, adding to the BJP's firepower, said the Congress party is "unable to see cases of harassment or show concern for daughters."

"They cannot even see the allegations of harassment against the JNU professor. Perhaps Rahul Gandhi's glasses have become faulty," Singh said.

The Congress hit back and accused the BJP of applying different standards to its own leaders. "The BJP should first look at its own record," Congress leader Udit Raj said. "In this case, these are merely allegations, and the role assigned is not even a government position. They should examine their own conduct before commenting on the committee formed by the Congress for Manipur."

The controversy began after the party approved additional office-bearers for the Manipur unit and created several panels for the assembly election due next year.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh was appointed chairperson of the state election committee, with Akoijam named among its members. Lokeshwar Singh was made chairperson of the campaign committee, while Akoijam was included as a member. The Inner Manipur MP was also appointed co-chairperson of the manifesto committee.