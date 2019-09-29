JEE Main 2020 Registration To End Soon. Details Here

JEE Main 2020: The fees can be paid only online up to October 1, 2019.

The registration for JEE Main 2020 January edition will be closed tomorrow (i.e. on September 30, 2019, Monday). The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2020 Examination twice for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. in the next academic year (2020-2021).The first JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in January 2020 between January 6 and January 11 and the second JEE Main 2020 will be conducted between April 3 and April 9.

The candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 will also have to appear in B. E. /B. Tech. Paper of JEE Main 2020.

Based on the performance in the B.E./B. Tech. of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020, which is also known as IIT entrance. Admission to IITs will be based on category -wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced, subject to the conditions as would be mentioned in the official website of the exam.

For the April JEE Main 2020, a separate notice will be issued later on and the candidates will be required to apply separately. However, candidates are not required to compulsorily appear in both the tests i.e. in January JEE Main 2020 and April JEE Main 2020.

JEE Main 2020: Major Changes In Exam Pattern

In case, a candidate appears in both the tests, the better of the two scores will be used for the admissions and eligibility of JEE Advanced 2020.

Candidates, who desire to appear in January JEE Main 2020, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available at nta.ac.in and apply for the same online at jeemain.nic.in till Monday.

The fees can be paid only online up to October 1, 2019.

This year, major changes have been introduced in the pattern of the question paper and the number of questions. The B.Tech paper of JEE Main will have 75 questions this year. The question paper has been abridged by 15 questions and 60 marks this time. However the per question weightage remains the same.

The question paper would have 75 questions in total, 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The question paper which was entirely MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) based, till last year, will now have 15 questions, 5 each from Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, where candidates "will have answer to be filled as numerical value" reads the exam notification.

Rest of the questions, 20 from each subject, will be MCQ based.

While the MCQs will have negative marking in cases where candidate marks a wrong answer, there is no negative marking for the other questions.

