Delhi Includes OBC, General Category Students In Entrance Coaching Scheme

The Cabinet decided to include OBC and general category students in its 'Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana'.

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday decided to include other backward class and general category students in its 'Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana', and enhance financial assistance from Rs 40,000 to Rs one lakh for coaching for various competitive exams. Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that earlier, the scheme was only for the scheduled caste category students under which financial assistance of up to Rs 40,000 would be provided.

The move comes at a time when only a few months are left for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

According to Mr Kejriwal, a civil service aspirant will be provided Rs one lakh financial assistance for 12-month coaching.

He said an applicant whose annual family income is less than Rs eight lakh will be able to avail the scheme.

Read also:

Delhi Government To Extend Free Coaching Scheme To OBC, General Category Students

AAP Government Launches Scheme To Fund Higher Education Of 100 Dalit Students Overseas

151 Delhi Schools Issued Show-Cause Notices For Not Having Special Educators

Labourer's Daughter Joins Lady Hardinge For MBBS. She Cracked NEET With The Help Of Delhi Government Scheme

Delhi Government Launches Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.