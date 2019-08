Delhi Government Launches Desh Bhakti Curriculum

The Delhi government has launched a "Constitution at 70" campaign for students of its schools

The Delhi government has launched a "Constitution at 70" campaign for students of its schools, Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday, calling it the first phase of Desh Bhakti Curriculum. During the three-month campaign, the students will learn constitutional values. It will end on November 26, the date on which the Constitution was adopted 70 years ago.

"Delhi government has launched a 'Constitution at 70' campaign in all schools to inculcate values of liberty, equality and fraternity. This is the first phase of the Desh Bhakti Curriculum. Because we can truly love our country only when we understand the vision of our founding fathers," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

The campaign, for students of Class 6 to 11, will include an hour-long session on liberty, equality and fraternity per week. The Directorate of Education has exempted the Board examination students.

On August 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will launch a new 'Desh Bhakti' (patriotism) curriculum from next year to develop a feeling of nationalism among students.

