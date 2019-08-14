'Deshbhakti Curriculum' In Delhi Schools From Next Year

Delhi government plans to introduce Deshbhakti curriculum in schools next year

After introducing 'Happiness Curriculum' last year, the Delhi Government is planning to introduce 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in government schools in the city. The said curriculum will be implemented from next year.

The 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' or curriculum on patriotism was announced by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

Addressing a gathering, Delhi Chief Minister said that the purpose of education was three-fold - create good human beings, enable people to earn a living, and build patriotic citizens.

The government has already introduced the Happiness Curriculum which addresses the need to create good human beings, and Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum which aims to equip students to earn a living.

The 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' will address the final objective of building patriotic citizens. The curriculum will teach children to feel proud on their country, take responsibility in solving problems plaguing the country, and will inculcate the spirit of sacrifice for the sake of country.

दिल्ली के स्कूलों में अगले साल से 'देशभक्ति-पाठ्यक्रम' लागू होगा.

मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी ने आज इसका एलान करते हुए बताया कि इसके तहत बच्चों को अपने देश पर गर्व करना, देश की समस्याओं के समाधान में ज़िम्मेदारी लेना और देश के लिए क़ुर्बानी देने का जज़्बा सिखाया जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 14, 2019

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that their objective is that after completing education every child becomes a good citizen, is capable of earning livelihood for their family, and is a patriotic citizen.

हम चाहते हैं कि शिक्षा पूरी करने के बाद हर बच्चा एक अच्छा इंसान बने, अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करने के क़ाबिल बने और एक सच्चा देशभक्त बने। https://t.co/R71cxUKfOv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2019

The Delhi Chief Minister also tweeted that inputs from everyone on what kind of course it should be is welcome.

Yes. We will do that. We need inputs from everyone on what kind of course shud it be. https://t.co/RWbhPn7iD1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2019

The Delhi Government launched the Happiness curriculum in July last year followed by Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum in July this year.

