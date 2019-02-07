Delhi Government's Entrepreneurship Curriculum To Have No Exams, Books

The entrepreneurship curriculum be based on a syllabus and learning sessions.

The entrepreneurship curriculum that will be soon launched by the Delhi government will have no exams, books or evaluation, an official statement said Thursday. The government will start the entrepreneurship curriculum as a pilot project in 15 to 20 schools in April and will see a full-fledged launch in all government schools in July, the statement added.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in its governing council meeting chaired by the Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia approved the framework of entrepreneurship curriculum.

The framework is now ready for a formal release on February 13, the statement said, adding the framework has been made by a 16-member committee comprising SCERT teachers, NCERT teachers working on entrepreneurship, teachers of prominent private schools and many experts of the field.

"The framework will be launched on February 13 in Delhi. The chief minister will chair the programme and Dharampal ji of MDH Masala fame will be the chief guest on the occasion. The launch will also be attended by several other entrepreneurs from different fields, the statement added.

The entrepreneurship curriculum will be based on activity and there would be no evaluation, examination and books for the curriculum, the statement said.

It will be based on syllabus and learning sessions.

The entrepreneurship curriculum will be taught from classes 9 to 12 to equip the students to face in a better way the challenges of life after education.

