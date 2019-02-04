Delhi Government Holds Consultation Workshop For Entrepreneurship Curriculum

The Delhi government is readying itself to introduce the Entrepreneurship Curriculum

The Delhi government on Monday organised a consultation workshop to gather information and prepare its Entrepreneurship Curriculum with over 80 NGOs, individuals and school students. All the participants were divided into four thematic groups of content development, teacher training, ongoing support and mentorship-cum-startup support, the government said in a statement.

After a two hour deliberation, each group presented its suggestions for the design and implementation of an entrepreneurship mindset curriculum to the audience.

"A total of 20 students from Class 9 and 11 also participated in the workshop to provide their perspective on how should the Curriculum be designed," it said.

The Delhi government is readying itself to introduce the Entrepreneurship Curriculum for about six lakh students studying in Classes 9 to 12 in its schools from the upcoming academic year 2019-20.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the idea behind the new Curriculum is not to stop at imparting financial, marketing, communication, management skills to the students.

"The bigger idea is that we want to impart the 'Entrepreneurial mindset', the courage to think big and new," Mr Sisodia said.

"Although the fulcrum idea behind Entrepreneurship Curriculum is to help students strive to become job givers, instead of job seekers, but having said that, the entrepreneurial 'mindset' is important in all walks of life, for a businessman as well as for an officer. The same mindset led Mark Zuckerberg to build Facebook, Verghese Kurien to lead the second biggest dairy of India, AMUL, right from its inception," he said.

He said that it is an uplifting fact that our nation boasts the biggest youth force in the world, but the worrying fact is that we are a nation of the biggest unemployed educated youth force in the world.

"Despite having the most laborious and intelligent youth force, not even one of the biggest 50 companies of the world is Indian. It can also be corroborated by the fact that most Indian youth today wish to get placed in a multinational company. This is the reason why those economies are so big, a job seeker economy can never compete with a job providing economy. The roots of the problems need a fix and we believe it lies in school education," Mr Sisodia said.

Click here for more Education News