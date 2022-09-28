Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal To Teachers On Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary

Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi government started 3 curricula - Deshbhakti, Entrepreneurship and Happiness

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged teachers of Delhi government schools to instill among students the spirit of making India the number one country in the world.

He was speaking at an event held to mark one year of the implementation of the Deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi government schools.

The curriculum was launched on September 28 last year to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"Political leaders will not make the country number one. It is the 130 crore people who will make the country number one."

"I request teachers to instill the spirit of making India the number one country in the world so that when students come out of schools, they work towards it," he stressed.

He also said if the Deshbhakti curriculum is started in the country, it will help eradicate the caste discrimination prevalent in the society.

"Under the curriculum, a student said she learnt that one should not look at anyone through the lens of caste. This will always stay with her. If the curriculum is implemented in the country, it will end caste discrimination," he said.

Mr Kejriwal said the Delhi government had started three curricula - Deshbhakti, Entrepreneurship and Happiness for students.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)