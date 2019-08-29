151 Delhi Schools Issued Show-Cause Notices For Not Having Special Educators

The DCPCR said the schools either have to certify within 15 days of the receipt of the notice.

A child rights body of the Delhi government has found that 151 schools in the city do not have special educators for children with special needs and issued show-cause notices to them. In its notice, the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has warned these schools of strict action if they failed to appoint a special educator within six weeks of the notice.

The DCPCR said the schools either have to certify within 15 days of the receipt of the notice that a special educator is already engaged in the school or appoint one within six weeks of the notice.

Read: Labourer's Daughter Joins Lady Hardinge For MBBS. She Cracked NEET With The Help Of Delhi Government Scheme

"In case, the school is unable to appoint a special educator within the given time, the school is directed to show a cause of the same, failing which the commission would be constrained to recommend to the board (CBSE) the initiation of disaffiliation of the school," the notice read.

The notice mentioned that the Central Board of Secondary Education had in 2015 directed all affiliated schools to appoint special educators to ensure quality education for all children, including those with special needs.

Read also:

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result Tommorrow. Details Here

Career In Automobile Demands A Blend Of Creativity With Technical Knowhow: Okinawa MD

British Council Invites Project Ideas For Crafts Sector

"Doctor Sunaina" Now Goes To School. Thank You For Your Help

Happiness Classes For Medical Students In Lucknow

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.