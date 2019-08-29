'Doctor Sunaina' Now Goes To School. Thank You For Your Help

12-year-old Sunaina Rawat has joined Prerna Girls School in Lucknow, 35 km from her home

Thank you for helping Sunaina Rawat, the 12-year-old from Uttar Pradesh who is determined to become a doctor and help her village.

Hundreds of you donated generously for Sunaina's education, helping us raise Rs 31,54,879. Her family, her village and so many others are humbled and grateful for your support, which has also helped her 11-year-old brother Ashish, who now attends a new school with her.

NDTV's campaign for Sunaina started in May; in July, she was admitted to the Prerna Girls School in Lucknow, 35 km from her home.

Sunaina says she wishes to become a doctor because her fellow villagers can't afford healthcare expenses

She is in Class 6 and enjoying all her subjects. Her brother has also started going to the same school as her - this ensures minimal disruption and emotional displacement.

A special van has been arranged to pick her and her brother up from home at 10 am. They reach school at 11:30 am and attend tuition for English and Maths between 12 pm and 1:30 pm. They then attend regular classes from 1:30 pm to 6 pm. The van drops them back home.

Sunaina loves her new school and is working hard to catch up with the rest of the class

When NDTV met Sunaina at her new school two weeks ago, this is what she said: "I like coming to school. Teachers are helping me catch up with the course-work. Only when I work hard will I achieve my dreams of becoming a doctor."

The school's principal, full of praise for the young girl, says, "Sunaina is very enthusiastic and is picking up very fast. We are working on developing her basic skills in English, Hindi and Maths and are happy to see that though there is a lot she has to still learn, she is now catching up with her classmates in Class 6."

Sunaina with her brother Ashish

Your money is being used to pay for Sunaina and Ashish's school fees, tuition, transport, school uniform, books and stationery.

In this campaign, the knowledge partner is "Save the Children" (Bal Raksha Bharat), an NGO which is handling the logistics and co-ordination with Sunaina's school. Founded in 1919, Save the Children is celebrating 100 years of working to ensure that every child can achieve their true potential. In India, they operate across 19 states and are one of the largest child rights organisations that ensures every child survives, learns and is protected from violence and harm.

Thank you again for your effort in educating Doctor Sunaina. We'll keep you posted.

Disclaimer: New Delhi Television Limited is helping spread awareness of this child's need for an education. Any donations received shall be utilized according to a plan prepared and monitored by "Save the Children" Foundation ("Knowledge Partner") with external audits. NDTV cannot monitor the use of funds/donations towards the stated objects nor be responsible for its misuse. NDTV shall not be liable for any claim(s) made by any person or entity, including any statutory or governmental authority arising out of the misappropriation of funds and/or any act or default of the Knowledge Partner.

