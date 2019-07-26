Top 100 Government Schools In Haryana To Impart NEET, JEE Entrance Coaching

The CM made this announcement while speaking at an event in Panchkula.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that top 100 government senior secondary and higher secondary schools in the state would be developed as model schools on the basis of evaluation of their results and infrastructure for the academic session 2019-20. Besides, new 'Super 100 Centres' would be opened for government school students where top performing students would be provided coaching in competitive examinations like JEE Mains, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other competitive exams for admission into engineering, medical and law colleges, he said.

Mr Khattar made this announcement while speaking at an event in Panchkula, in which 640 meritorious students were given away laptops, an official release said here.

Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Over 200 district and block education officers along with 500 best performing principals were present at the event.

All 22 Deputy Commissioners and 10,000 schools in the state were also connected to the programme through video conferencing.

Mr Khattar also announced that with a view to ensure employment to the skilled students, career counselling would be started in the schools. Apart from this, arrangement of vocational training would also be made for them.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched 'Saksham CM Scholarship' under which more than 8,000 meritorious students of Class 6th to 12th would be given scholarship. He also launched three mobile applications-- 'Saksham Adhyapak' App, which would have question banks, videos and other teaching training material; Saksham Samiksha app- a GIS based application for the effective monitoring of 15,000 schools and 'Saksham District Dashboard' to see the key performance indicators of all districts online.

On the occasion, 640 meritorious students of Class 10th were given laptops. While the CM presented laptops to 23 students, laptops to the remaining 617 students were given away by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

On education front, Mr Khattar said though steps have been taken in regard to setting up new schools and colleges, providing better infrastructure facilities but quality of education is pivotal for the overall development of children. While underlining the role of teachers, he said that "earlier they could not concentrate fully on teaching due to fear of transfers which used to depend on whims of the political masters."

"But, our government has implemented a transparent online teacher's transfer policy to give them stations according to their choice," he claimed.

He asked the teachers to form "3 M--Monitoring, Mentoring and Motivation" as base of their teaching and also use new techniques so the students might not take education as a burden.

Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said as a result of various initiatives taken to improve the quality of education in the state, about 56,000 students have migrated from private schools to government schools last year and this figure would increase further in the time to come.

