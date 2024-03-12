Who Is Nayab Singh Saini: 5 Facts On New Haryana Chief Minister

A Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra, Mr Saini is from the OBC community. He was appointed as Haryana BJP chief in October last year and is known to be close to outgoing Chief Minister Khattar.

Mr Saini's political career started nearly three decades back, when he worked to strengthen the BJP's organisation in Haryana. He rose to become the district general secretary of BJP's youth wing in Ambala in 2002 and was named the district president in 2005.

He has worked with multiple arms of the party, including the farmers' wing Kisan Morcha, of which he was the state general secretary. In 2012, he was chosen to lead the party in Ambala as district president.

Following several postings at the organisation level, he was elected as an MLA from Narayangarh in the 2014 state polls. In 2016, he was named a state minister.