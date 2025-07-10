Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal Dispute To Resolved Soon: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed confidence that the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue will be resolved soon, asserting that the Punjab government has also sought a solution to the problem.

Mr Saini made the remarks after attending a high-level meeting here on the SYL issue convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Wednesday.

The chief minister said a meaningful discussion took place in a cordial atmosphere in the meeting which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

It was decided that the next meeting will take place on August 5, a state government release said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Saini said meaningful discussions were held in the meeting.

He said the chief minister of Punjab also acknowledged that this issue should be resolved as it has remained pending for far too long.

Mr Saini expressed confidence that a positive outcome will be achieved on this issue. He said that Punjab and Haryana are like brothers, and even today, they share a common space with mutual respect and harmony.

He added that discussions in the next meeting are expected to lead to a better solution and yield positive results.

The meeting was also attended by Union Secretary Debashree Mukherjee, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary of Irrigation and Water Resources Department Anurag Aggarwal, along with several senior officials from the Irrigation Department were present in the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)