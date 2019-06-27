Joint Seat Allocation Authority Releases First Allotment Result For JEE Qualified Students

JoSAA has released the allotment list for first round of counselling

JoSAA Counselling 2019: Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2019 has released the JEE Main and JEE Advanced seat allotment result of Round 1. JoSAA is set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Department and will manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20. The institutes include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Students who had applied for JoSAA counselling can check their allotment status from the official website, josaa.nic.in. They would need to login using their JEE Main 2019 roll number and password.

Students who are allotted a seat have to pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/ SBI NetBanking/ SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (list available on josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance.

The document verification process for seats allotted in the first round will be conducted from June 28 to July 2.

After Seat acceptance, they can login to the JoSAA website and exercise the option of 'Freeze', 'Slide' or 'Float'. Students who exercise the 'Slide' or 'Float' option will be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling.

JoSAA Counselling Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for first round result.

Step three: Enter the required result and login.

Step four: View your allotment status and download the allotment letter.

