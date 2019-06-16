IIT Seat Allocation Process Begins @ Josaa.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

IIT seat allotment will be held based on the ranks in JEE Advanced results declared on Friday.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 has begun the candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA, the official seat allocation authority for IIT and NIT admissions in the country. According to the schedule released by the organisers, candidates who sat for AAT can fill their choices starting from June 21, 2019, after declaration of AAT results. The mock seat allocation 1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 21, 2019 will be released on June 22. The registration process for IIT and NIT admissions will be closed on June 25. The admissions will be held based on the ranks in JEE Advanced results declared on Friday.

JoSAA registration process can be completed on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2019 Seat Allocation Schedule

June 16, 2019: Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts and candidates who sat for AAT can fill their choices starting from June 21, 2019, after declaration of AAT results

June 22, 2019: Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 21, 2019, 17:00 IST

June 24, 2019: Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 23, 2019, 17:00 IST

June 25, 2019 17:00 Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA ends.

June 26, 2019: Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification and validation

June 27, 2019: Seat Allocation (Round 1)

June 28, 2019 - July 02, 2019 (5 days): Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 1)

July 03, 2019: Display of seats filled / availability status, Seat Allocation (Round 2)

July 04 2019 - July 05, 2019 (2 days): Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 2)

July 06, 2019: Display of seats filled / availability status, Seat Allocation (Round 3)

July 07, 2019 - July 08, 2019 (2 days): Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 3)

July 09, 2019: Display of seats filled / availability status, Seat Allocation (Round 4)

July 10, 2019 - July 11, 2019 (2 days): Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 4)

July 12, 2019: Display of seats filled / availability status, Seat Allocation (Round 5)

July 13, 2019 - July 14, 2019 (2 days): Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 5)

July 15, 2019: Display of seats filled / availability status, Seat Allocation (Round 6)

July 16, 2019 -July 17, 2019 (2 days): Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 6), last round for seat withdrawal (only for IITs)

July 18, 2019: Display of seats filled / availability status, Seat Allocation (Round 7: FINAL ROUND)

July 19, 2019 (1 day for IITs): Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres/Admitting Institutes (Round 7)

July 19-23, 2019 (5 days for NIT+ system): Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres/Admitting Institutes (Round 7), withdrawal of seat at participating Institutes

