JEE Advanced Results 2019 To Be Online Soon @ Jeeadv.ac.in; How To Download

JEE Advanced results 2019: JEE Advanced results will be available soon. IIT Roorkee had deferred the timing of JEE Advanced results after the official website faced technical problems in the morning. The results for JEE Advanced or IIT JEE will be released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The results of JEE Advanced 2019 were announced on Friday, with Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Maharashtra emerging as the topper. Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam. Of the successful candidates, 5,356 are females.

Candidates will be able to download JEE Advanced results after entering their registration details. A step by step module has been given here under on how to download your results.

JEE Advanced results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JEE Advanced results:

Step One : Visit the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the JEE Advanced result link.

Step Three : Enter the required information.

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five: Check your JEE Advanced results from next page.

JEE Advanced results 2019: Statistics

Following are more details about the qualified candidates:

Total number of qualified boys: 33,349

Total number of qualified girls: 5,356

Total number of qualified general (GE) candidates: 15,566

Total number of qualified general (GEN-EWS) candidates: 3,636

Total number of qualified OBC-NCL candidates: 7,651

Total number of qualified SC candidates: 8,758

Total number of qualified ST candidates: 3094

Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Ballarpur in Maharashtra came first in Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346 out of 372 marks.

Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates, with CRL 10. She obtained 308 out of 372 marks.

While JEE-Main (which was conducted by National Testing Agency or NTA twice this year) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE Advanced (which is conducted by IIT Roorkee on behalf of IITs) is for the ones seeking admission to IITs.

It is mandatory to clear JEE Main to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The results of JEE Main second edition were declared in April.

