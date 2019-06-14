JEE Advanced 2019 Result Announced; Website Crashes

JEE Advanced 2019 Result has been released but the result website has crashed.

Education | Updated: June 14, 2019 10:48 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2019: JEE Advanced Result has been released but despite the result declaration students are not able to check their result since the result page is showing server error. The JEE Advanced result was released a few minutes after 10 am and the website crashed a few minutes after leaving students hapless. Several students have taken to twitter to bring the issue to IIT Roorkee's notice.

JEE Advanced website crashed a few minutes after result declaration

Once the website is responding again, students will be able to check their result from this direct link.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required information.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The counseling and seat allotment process for JEE Advanced qualified candidates will be conducted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counseling schedule will be released later.

The online registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019 will begin today and students will have time till tomorrow, i.e. June 15, to complete the application process. Only candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced will be eligible to apply for AAT.

Meanwhile, unofficial sources have claimed that Kartikey Gupta has emerged as the All India Topper in JEE Advanced 2019 exam. More details on the topper are awaited.

