Shabnam Sahay, AIR 10, Girls' Topper In JEE Advanced 2019

Shabnam Sahay is the all India girls' topper in JEE Advanced exam

IIT Roorkee, today, announced the result for JEE Advanced today. 1,61,319 candidates appeared in both the papers and 38,705 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2019. Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 are females. Kartikey Gupta, from Ballarpur, Maharashtra, is the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam.

Among girls, the topper is Shabnam Sahay from Madhapur who has secured 10th rank in the Common Rank List (CRL). She has obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks. Shabnam is also the female zone topper for Bombay Zone.

Ananya Gupta who secured 233 rank in the CRL is the female topper in Delhi Zone. Aakriti, 817 rank, is the female topper for Guwahati zone, Valaya Ramchandani, 612 rank, is the female topper for Kanpur Zone, Anjleena Shakeba, 438 rank, is the female topper for Kanpur Zone, Surapaneni Sai Vigna, 44 rank, is the female topper for Hyderabad Zone, and Tanu Goyal, 272 rank, is the female topper for Roorkee Zone.

Meanwhile, IIT Roorkee has released the final answer key for JEE Advanced and has also released the schedule for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT).

"The registration of JEE (Advanced) 2019 qualified candidates for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will begin on June 14, 2019 from 10:00 Hrs. IST and close on June 15, 2019 at 17:00 Hrs. IST. The centers for AAT are IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee."

