Kartikey Gupta Tops JEE Advanced 2019; Himanshu Singh Comes Second

JEE Advanced result released. Maharashtra boy Kartikey Gupta is all India topper.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 14, 2019 11:20 IST
Kartikey Gupta is the all India topper in JEE Advanced exam


JEE Advanced 2019 Topper Kartikey Gupta had also scored 100 NTA score in JEE Main and secured JEE Main Rank 18. Reports suggest that Kartikey Gupta, who hails from Maharashtra and was preparing for the engineering Entrance examinations in Rajasthan, has scored 346 out of the total 372 marks. At second place is Himanshu Singh from and the All India third rank is secured by Archit Bubna who is from New Delhi.

Himanshu Singh had scored 100 NTA score too and was placed at the 14th rank in JEE Main exam, ahead of the JEE Advanced topper. Third topper, Archit Bubna, however, was not among those who had secured 100 NTA score in JEE Main.

The JEE Advanced result 2019 was released around 10 am after which the result page went unresponsive leaving many students in lurch who were waiting to check their result. The website has not recovered yet and it seems that students will have to wait longer to check their result.

A notice on the official JEE Advanced website has requested students to login after 11:30 am to check their result.

JEE Advanced result 2019 will be available at 11:30 am now

IIT Roorkee is yet to release the final answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2. The registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will also begin today.

