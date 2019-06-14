JEE Advanced Result Today; Registration For Architecture Aptitude Test To Begin Soon

JEE Advanced result for 2019 will be released today

JEE Advanced Result 2019: JEE Advanced 2019 result will be released today. JEE Advanced is the entrance examination conducted for admission to 23 IITs. JEE Advanced 2019 was conducted on May 27, 2019. The examination was conducted in two shifts to facilitate the two papers which constitute JEE Advanced exam. Only top 2,45,000 rank holders in JEE Main were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced this year.

JEE Advanced result will be released on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2019 Result Today: Live Updates

This year JEE Advanced was conducted by IIT Roorkee, one of the flagship IITs. Before the result declaration, IIT Roorkee will also upload the final answer key for the two papers for which the exam was conducted.

Text messages regarding JEE Advanced results will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

Counselling and seat allocation will be done on the basis of the All India Rank a candidate secures in the JEE Advanced exam.

As far as ranking and JEE Advanced result is considered, only candidates who appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. Rank list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by a student in both the papers.

Apart from a common rank list, separate category rank lists will also be prepared and there will be a separate rank list for candidates who were admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs in 2018 and appeared for JEE Advanced exam in 2019.

Meanwhile, the online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019 will begin today and students will have time till tomorrow, i.e. June 15, to complete the application process.

