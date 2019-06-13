IIT Roorkee To Announce JEE Advanced Result Tomorrow

JEE Advanced Result 2019 tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2019: JEE Advanced 2019 results will be out tomorrow. IIT Roorkee, which facilitated the entrance exam for IITs this year, is expected to release JEE Advanced result by 10 am tomorrow. Only top 2,24,000 rank holders in JEE Main were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the entrance conducted for admission to 23 IITs. The result for JEE Advanced will be released on the official website.

Starting 2019, JEE Main is being conducted by the central agency, National Testing Agency, NTA. NTA conducted JEE Main not once but twice providing students dual opportunity to qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced and/or improve their JEE Main ranks. JEE Main was conducted in January and in April. It was also conducted entirely in computer-based mode for the first time.

Based on the performances in both the JEE Main exams, the cut off for appearing in JEE Advanced was set. This year, the Cut-off of NTA Score for JEE (Advanced) 2019 based on Paper I was 89.7548849 for the students placed in the Common Rank List (CRL).

24 students received 100 NTA score in JEE Main January 2019 and JEE Main April 2019. NTA score is not the same as raw score and is arrived at after applying a normalization method based on percentiles.

Students who appeared in JEE Advanced will be able to check their result from the JEE Advanced website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) which has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) is responsible for the counselling and seat allocation process for IITs. The counselling schedule for IIT admission will be released soon after the result is announced.

