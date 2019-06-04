IIT Roorkee Releases Answer Key, Question Paper For JEE Advanced 2019

JEE Advanced 2019 answer key released @ jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2019 answer key. The answer key for both the papers and question papers, in both English and Hindi, have been released. Candidates have time till tomorrow to go through the answer key and submit their objections. To submit their objections on the answer key, candidates will have to login to the candidate's portal. The copies of candidates' response sheets have already been sent to the candidates on their respective email ids.

JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official JEE Advanced website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the Answer Key link for Paper 1/Paper 2. The link for question paper is also available.

Step three: The answer key/question paper will open in pdf format.

Step four: Download the pdf and check the question paper and answer key.

JEE Advanced Answer Key For Paper 1: Direct Link

JEE Advanced Answer Key For Paper 2: Direct Link

Students can cross-check their responses with the answer key. To submit any objection, students can click on the candidate's portal link and login.

After going through the objections received, IIT Roorkee will prepare a final answer key. The JEE Advanced 2019 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The JEE Advanced Result will tentatively be released on June 14, 2019.

