JEE Advanced Answer Sheets To Be Released Today

JEE Advanced answer sheets will be released on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced answer sheet 2019: JEE Advanced answer sheets will be released after 4.00 pm today. The responses will be available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. According to an official statement posted on the JEE Advanced website, the response links have already been sent to the registered email and SMS of the candidates. The entire JEE Advanced 2019 examination was conducted in computer based test mode. IIT Roorkee, the official organiser of the JEE advanced entrance test, will release answer keys on June 4.

"Your response link is being sent through email and SMS and you will be able to see your response on Candidate Portal today after 4:00 PM," said the notice posted on the official website.

JEE Advanced results will be declared on Friday, June 14, 2019 10:00 am. Category-wise all India ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

IIT Roorkee held JEE advanced exam on for admissions to IITs on May 27.

According to Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP, Gradeup, the overall difficulty level of paper 1 and paper 1 was moderate. He added that students who were thoroughly prepared for JEE Advanced found the exam of moderate difficulty level. He also said the expected cut-off for general category may vary from 127- 142 marks out of the total 372 marks for admission to IITs.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

The examination was held in India and abroad in the two shifts; Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

