JEE Advanced Paper 1 Post Exam Analysis By Expert; Check Here

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses

The JEE Advanced 2019 is being held today, which is divided into two papers. The paper 1 was held in the morning slot from 9pm to 12pm. According to Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP, Gradeup, the overall difficulty level of paper 1 was moderate today. He added that students who were thoroughly prepared for JEE Advanced found the exam of moderate difficulty level.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

JEE Advanced Paper 1 Post Exam Analysis By Expert

Here's what Navin C Joshi told NDTV on JEE Advanced Paper 1 held today:

"The overall difficulty level of paper 1 was moderate. The Physics section was of moderate difficulty, Maths was moderate but lengthy, while Chemistry was the easiest of the three sections. A few questions asked in Physics were based on the conceptual understanding of the topics. There were many application based questions asked on this subject. Students who were thoroughly prepared for JEE Advanced found the exam of moderate difficulty level."

According to reports, 2,24,000 students would be appearing in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam this year.

Students are selected to appear in JEE Advanced based on the scores in JEE Main. This year JEE Main was conducted twice.

The online registration for JEE Advanced 2019 started May 03, 2019 and closed on May 09, 2019.

The examination was held in India and abroad in the two shifts; Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 is being held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Both the papers are compulsory. The time duration for each paper is three hours. Each question paper are divided into three sections i.e, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The question papers are of multiple choice answers or objective answers type in nature. Questions are designed to test a candidate's reasoning, comprehension and analytical abilities. Negative marks will be awarded for every wrong answer.

The question papers are in two languages Hindi and English. The candidates are free to switch the language at any time during the examination.

The entire JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode.



