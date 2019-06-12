JEE Advanced Results On Friday; Details Here

JEE Advanced results 2019 will be released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee, the officiating IIT for JEE Advanced 209, will release the results for the entrance exam which is being held for admission to premier engineering and technological institutes soon. According to the official notification by the Institute, JEE Advanced results (also known as IIT JEE results) will be declared on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 IST. The JEE Advanced results will be released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Roorkee also said the category-wise all India ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the online portal after the results are declared. The JEE Advanced exam was held on May 27.

Text messages regarding JEE Advanced results will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

Individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates, the official notification said.

"However, qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation," said the JEE Advanced notification.

Meanwhile, the results of Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT), which is being held for admissions to B.Arch courses in IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee, will be released on June 21.

Seat allotment process based on JEE Advanced results through JoSAA will be held from June 19 to July 17, according to the official notification.

IIT Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced answer key for both the papers and question papers, in both English and Hindi, on June 4. Candidates were given two days-time to go through the answer key and submit their objections.

The JEE Advanced 2019 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

According to an expert, the expected cut-off for general category may vary from 127- 142 marks out of the total 372 marks for admission to IITs for the JEE Advanced tests held on May 27.

