JEE Advanced 2019 Tomorrow For More Than 2 Lakh Students

JEE Advanced exam will be held tomorrow in two shifts, admit cards are available online now.

JEE Advanced 2019 test will be held tomorrow for more than 2 lakh candidates. According to an update published on the official website of JEE Advanced test, the national level entrance test held for admission to graduate level courses in India's premier technological institutes, the candidates who have not paid the fee yet, may bring cash or Demand Draft in the name of "Organizing Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2019" for Rs. 3100.00 OR Rs. 1800.00 as the case may be, on the day of examination. IIT Roorkee is the official in charge of JEE Advanced exam this year.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

The applicants may download their JEE advanced admit card from candidate portal to appear in exam 2019 to be held on May 27, 2019. The JEE Advanced admit cards are available on jeeadv.ac.in.

The candidates must carry their JEE Advanced admit card, an identity proof and a passport size photograph to the examination centre. In the absence of any of these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Results for JEE Advanced 2019 will be declared on June 14, 2019.

According to reports, 2,24,000 students would be appearing in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam this year.

Students are selected to appear in JEE Advanced based on the scores in JEE Main. This year JEE Main was conducted twice.

The online registration for JEE Advanced 2019 started May 03, 2019 and closed on May 09, 2019.

The examination will be held in India and abroad in the two shifts; Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Both the papers are compulsory. The time duration for each paper is three hours. Each question paper will be divided into three sections i.e, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The question papers will have multiple choice answers or objective answers type question. Questions are designed to test a candidate's reasoning, comprehension and analytical abilities. Negative marks will be awarded for every wrong answer.

The mode of examination will be computer based. To gain familiarity with the CBT mode, candidates are advised to take an online mock test available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The question papers will be in two languages Hindi and English. The candidates are free to switch the language at any time during the examination.

The entire JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode.

