JEE Advanced 2019 Exam On May 27; Check Exam Pattern

JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be held on May 27 in computer-based mode

JEE Advanced 2019: JEE Advanced 2019 will be conducted on May 27, 2019. The admit card for the exam has been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in . The exam will have two question papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both will be conducted on May 27, from 9:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00pm to 5:00 pm respectively. Both the papers are compulsory. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. The exam will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Advanced 2019: Exam Pattern

JEE Advanced 2019 will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers are compulsory. The time duration for each paper is three hours. Each question paper will be divided into three sections i.e, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The question papers will have multiple choice answers or objective answers type question. Questions are designed to test a candidate's reasoning, comprehension and analytical abilities. Negative marks will be awarded for every wrong answer.

The mode of examination will be computer based. To gain familiarity with the CBT mode, candidates are advised to take an online mock test available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The question papers will be in two languages Hindi and English. The candidates are free to switch the language at any time during the examination.

The candidates must carry their JEE Advanced admit card, an identity proof and a passport size photograph to the examination centre. In the absence of any of these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Results for JEE Advanced 2019 will be declared on June 14, 2019.

