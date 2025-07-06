Advertisement

IIT Bhubaneswar Integrated Teacher Education Program Merit List Released, Direct Link Here

IIT ITEP Merit List: Candidates who applied for admission into the program can check and download the merit list on the official website, iitbbs.ac.in.

  • IIT, Bhubaneswar has released the first round merit list for ITEP.
  • Candidates can download the merit list on iitbbs.ac.in.
  • Admission to ITEP at IIT, Bhubaneswar is based on the candidates' National Common Entrance Test (NCET) scores.
IIT Bhubaneswar ITEP 2025 Merit List:  The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar has released the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) merit list for the first round admissions, today, July 6, 2025. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the merit list on the official website, iitbbs.ac.in.

Admission to ITEP at IIT, Bhubaneswar is based on the candidates' National Common Entrance Test (NCET) scores.

IIT ITEP Merit List: How To Download ITEP Merit List?

  • Visit the official website, iitbbs.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "List of Candidates Selected In The First Round of Admission"
  • The merit list will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save the merit list for futures reference.

The merit list contains the name of the candidate, NCET Roll number, application number, the major that they have been allotted and the category.

ITEP by IIT, Bhubaneswar is a four year dual program leading to a B.Sc. with B.Ed. or B.A. with B.Ed., designed to prepare future teachers with the skills and knowledge required by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the "ITEP Merit List 2025".

