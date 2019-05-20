IIT Roorkee To Release JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card Today

JEE Advanced 2019 admit card will be released today by IIT Roorkee. The admit card will be available for download till May 27.

Education | | Updated: May 20, 2019 12:01 IST
New Delhi: 

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 will be released today. The admit card will be available till May 27, the exam day, for download. JEE Advanced admit card will be released only for those candidates who qualified in JEE Main exam and completed the JEE Advanced application successfully. IIT Roorkee, which is conducting the JEE Advanced exam this year, had extended the registration dates for students in Odisha till May 14, 2019.

As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced, only the top 2,24,000 rank holders in JEE Main exam were eligible to appear in JEE Advanced exam. The JEE Main April 2019 exam result was announced on April 29, 2019 and for JEE Main January 2019 exam result was announced on January 19, 2019.

The JEE Advanced 2019 admit card will have the following information:

  • Name
  • Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2019
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Date of birth
  • Address for correspondence
  • Category
  • Name and address of the examination centre

After downloading the JEE Advanced admit card candidates should go through the details mentioned on their admit card and in case of any discrepancy contact the Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2019 of the respective zonal coordinating IIT.

The candidates must carry their JEE Advanced admit card and an original photo identity proof to their respective centre on the day of the exam.

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at IITs.

Click here for more Education News



