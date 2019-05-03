JEE Advanced 2019 Registration Begins; Last Date May 9

JEE Advanced 2019 registration has begun online

JEE Advanced 2019 registration has begun online. Students who qualified in the JEE Main 2019 examination can apply for the JEE Advanced exam now. The window to apply for JEE Advanced is small and hence students are advised to complete the registration process soon and not wait for the last date. The link to apply for JEE Advanced 2019 will be closed on May 9, 2019. Students will have the time to pay application fee till May 10, 2019.

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to IITs. The top 2,24,000 students in JEE Main exam are qualified to appear for JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Advanced 2019: How To Register?

Step one: Go to JEE Advanced 2019 official website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Step two: Login with JEE Main 2019 roll number and date of birth.

Step three: Create a new password for successful registration.

Step four: Fill in the details displayed on the screen.

Step five: Mention the number of attempts, requirement of scribe (if any), exam centre, language of exam and category.

JEE Advanced 2019 Registration: Direct Link

SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates have to pay Rs. 1300 as application fee. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 2600. The payment can be made by Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking/ E-banking.

Candidates can also pay the application fee through e-challan. Candidates should take the print out of e-challan and deposit the amount in the nearest SBI Branch. After payment, the candidates must download the "Registration Details" with UNIQUE Registration Number.

The JEE Advanced admit card will be released on May 20, 2019 and exam will be held on May 27.

