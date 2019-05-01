JEE Advanced 2019 Online Registration To Begin On May 3

JEE Advanced 2019 registration process will begin on May 3

JEE Advanced 2019: Registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced begins from May 3, 2019 for JEE (Main) qualified candidates. Candidates may register through the link on the official website of JEE Advanced 2019. The registration will start at 10:00 am. The link will be closed on May 9, 2019. For the registered candidates, the last day of payment will be May 10, 2019. The exam date has been postponed to May 27, 2019 (Monday) due to General Elections 2019.

JEE Advanced 2019 : How To Register

Open the JEE ADVANCED 2019 official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/

Login with JEE Main 2019 roll number and date of birth

Create a new password for successful registration

Fill in the details displayed on the screen.

Mention the number of attempts, requirement of scribe (if any), exam centre, language of exam and category.

JEE Advanced 2019: Documents To Upload

There are certain documents that need to be uploaded while registering for the exam.

Class X or Birth Certificate

Class XII or Equivalent Certificate (only for students who have passed the Class XII examination in 2017 or 2016)

Category Certificate (Only for SC/ST/OBC-NCL candidates)

PwD Certificate (only for the candidates who have have opted PwD as "yes")

Scribe Request letter (only for candidates who have opted for Scribe as "yes")

DS Certificate (only for candidates who have opted for DS as "yes")

OPI Card/ PIO Card ( For those whose nationality is OCI or PIO)

JEE Advanced 2019: Fee Payment

Fees for Female candidates for all categories is Rs 1300. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories, fees is Rs 1300. For other candidates, the fees is Rs 2600. The payment can be made by Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking/ E-banking.

For Cash payment, the candidate has to select the "SBI Branch" and they will get an e-challan. Candidates should take the print out of e-challan and deposit the amount in the nearest SBI Branch. After payment, the candidates must download the "Registration Details" with UNIQUE Registration Number.

The JEE Advanced admit card will be released on May 20, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.