JEE Advanced 2026 Schedule: Registrations Start April 23, Exam On May 17, Details Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has announced the 2026 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) schedule. The registration process will start on April 23, 2026 and the examination will be held on May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2).

Candidates who have been placed among the 2.5 lakh qualifiers in JEE Mains examination will be able to register on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

The registration process will be conducted between April 23, 2026 (10 am) and May 2, 2026 (11:59 pm) for JEE Mains qualified candidates. While for foreign natinal and OCI/PIO (F) candidates, the online direct registration will start on April 6, 2026. The last date to pay the registration fee is May 4, 2026.

The copy of candidates responses will be released on the official website on May 21 ( 5 pm) and the provisional answer key will be out on May 25, 2026 ( 10 am). Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key from May 25 to May 26 ( 5 pm). The final answer key and result is scheduled to be announced on June 1, 2026.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 process is tentatively scheduled to start from June 2, 2026 ( 5 pm).

Who Can Apply For JEE Advanced 2026?

Candidates among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2026 can apply for the JEE Advanced 2026 test.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 Schedule

The AAT registrations will be processed from June 1 (10 am) to June 2 (5 pm), the test will be held on June 4 and the result will be declared on June 7, 2026 ( 5 pm).

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) is a crucial entrance exam for B.Arch programs at premier IITs (Kharagpur, Roorkee, BHU Varanasi), requiring prior qualification in JEE Advanced.

Students are allowed to attempt the JEE Advanced examination twice in a year.