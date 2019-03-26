JEE Advanced 2019 Postponed Due To General Elections; Check New Dates Here

Now, the JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be held on May 27

In view of the clash in the dates of JEE Advanced 2019 and the last phase of general elections, the examination date of JEE Advanced 2019 has been shifted to May 27, 2019 (Monday). According to an earlier plan, next edition of JEE Advanced, the entrance examination held for admission to premier technological institutes in the country, was scheduled to be held on May 19. A notification posted on the official website of JEE Advanced, the examination will be held in India and abroad, on May 27, 2019 (Monday), in the following two shifts: Paper 1 (09:00 to 12:00 IST) and Paper 2 (14:00 to 17:00 IST).

Last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19, in which 59 constituencies from 8 states (Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh) will vote.

"In view of the clash in the dates of JEE (Advanced) 2019 and the last phase of General Elections 2019, the examination date of JEE (Advanced) 2019 has been shifted to May 27, 2019 (Monday)," said a statement from JEE Advanced organisers.

"The examination will be held in India and abroad, on May 27, 2019 (Monday), in the following two shifts: Paper 1 (09:00 to 12:00 IST) and Paper 2 (14:00 to 17:00 IST)," the statement added.

The entire JEE (Advanced) 2019 Examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode.

According to reports, 2,24,000 students would be appearing in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam this year.

Students are selected to appear in JEE Advanced based on the scores in JEE Main. This year JEE Main is being conducted twice. The cut off marks to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be announced after the result for second JEE Main 2019 is released.

Currently, National Testing Agency (NTA) is in the process of JEE Main April exam.

The last date to apply for JEE Main April 2019 exam was March 7, 2019.

The exam will be conducted between April 7 and April 20, 2019.

The result will be declared by the end of April after which the application process for JEE Advanced 2019 will begin.

NTA has already released the result for JEE Main January 2019 exam.

