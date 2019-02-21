2,24,000 To Appear In JEE Advanced 2019; JEE Main 2019 Application Ends On March 7

JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be conducted on May 19, 2019

JEE Advanced 2019: 2,24,000 students would be appearing in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam which will be conducted on May 19, 2019. The examination will be entirely computer-based. Students are selected to appear in JEE Advanced based on the scores in JEE Main. This year JEE Main is being conducted twice. The cut off marks to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be announced after the result for second JEE Main 2019 is released.

Currently, National Testing Agency (NTA) is accepting applications for the JEE Main April exam. The last date to apply for JEE Main April 2019 exam is March 7, 2019. The exam will be conducted between April 7 and April 20, 2019. The result will be declared by the end of April after which the application process for JEE Advanced 2019 will begin. NTA has already released the result for JEE Main January 2019 exam.

While, cut off score in JEE Main is vital for JEE Advanced eligibility, it is not the only criteria. A student can score marks in the JEE Main exam way above than the cut off set for JEE Advanced eligibility and yet not be allowed to appear in the JEE Advanced exam. Why?

Because, there are some additional criteria which a student should fulfill in order to be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam.

Based on the eligibility criteria for last year JEE Advanced exam, a student from general category should have scored or should score 75% marks in aggregate in class 12 board exam and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD candidates should have 65% marks in aggregate. Marks scored in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, any Language, and any other subject other than the ones mentioned before will be considered while calculating the aggregate.

Also, the student must be in the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective class 12 board examination.

IIT Roorkee, which is conducting the exam this year, has made no announcements as to any change in the eligibility criteria. However, students are still advised to wait for the official brochure which shall be released in due time by the institute for detail information on the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced exam.

