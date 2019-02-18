Multiple Applications For JEE Main April 2019 Will Be Rejected: NTA

JEE Main 2019 applications for April exam will end in March

JEE Main 2019: In a notice published on the JEE Main website, National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified that multiple applications submitted by a candidate will be rejected. The notice stated that as mentioned in the official notification for JEE Main exam, "only one Application is to be submitted by a Candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple application forms submitted by a Candidate will be rejected." Hence, students are advised to fill the JEE Main April 2019 application only once.

The official notice also says that in case of multiple applications all such applications will be rejected, without intimation.

JEE Main April 2019 Application Process Begins; 10 Important Points To Know

In case, a student does not receive a confirmation page after completing the application process it simply means that their application fee payment was not processed. In such cases, students should not fill another application form and simply try to pay the application fee again.

This year onward, with NTA conducting the JEE Main exam, students will get two opportunities to appear in the engineering entrance exam. The first JEE Main for the year has already been conducted in January with results also declared for the same.

In the January 2019 JEE Main exam, total 9,29,198 students had registered for paper I (which is conducted for admission to BE/B.Tech. programmes) and 8,74,469 appeared in the exam. 15 students topped the exam with 100 NTA score.

The second JEE Main for 2019 will be conducted in April. Last date to apply for JEE Main April 2019 exam is March 8, 2019.

Click here for more Education News