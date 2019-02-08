JEE Main April 2019 Application Process Begins; 10 Important Points To Know

JEE Main April 2019 application process begins

JEE Main April 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application process for JEE Main April 2019. The JEE Main April 2019 application link has been activated on the official website and candidates can now register for the exam. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main April 2019 till March 7, 2019. Candidates will be allowed to pay application fee till March 8, 2019. The exam will be conducted between April 7, 2019 and April 20, 2019.

JEE Main April 2019: Important Points To Know

1. Only those candidates who have passed their Class 12th Examination or any equivalent qualifying examination in 2017 or 2018; or those who are appearing in their Class 12th Examination or any equivalent qualifying examination in 2019 are eligible to appear in JEE Main April 2019 Examination.

2. Candidates who passed Class 12th/Qualifying examination in 2016 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2020 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE Main April 2019.

3. Candidates must have taken at least five subjects in class 12th/ qualifying examination in order to be eligible for writing JEE Main 2019.

4. Candidates applying for B.Arch., must have studies Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in the qualifying examination.

5. While applying for JEE Main April 2019, candidates will have the option to select Paper 1 or Paper 2 or both as per their choice of course to which they seek admission.

6. Paper 1 is for admission to B.E./B.Tech. courses. Paper 2 is for admission to B.Arch./B.Planning courses.

7. Paper 1 will be a computer-based test. In case of Paper 2, Mathematics Part I and Aptitude Test part II will be conducted in Computer-based mode and Drawing Test Part III will be conducted in pen-paper mode.

8. The medium of JEE Main 2019 examination will be either English, Hindi or Gujarati. Candidates will have to select their medium of examination at the time of application.

9. There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main examination. However, candidates are advised to check any age criteria applicable at the institutes where they may wish to take admission.

10. NTA will allow candidates to make any corrections in their application from March 11 to March 15, 2019. The correction facility will be available only to candidates who are applying for the first time and had not applied for the JEE Main January 2019 exam.

