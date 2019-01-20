JEE Main (II) Registration In February, Know How To Apply

The second edition of JEE Main 2019 will be held in April and online registration for the exam will begin on February 8. The exam will be conducted under the supervision of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can either appear for this exam or choose to take admission on the basis of their first JEE main score, the result of which have already been announced. This is the first time, students have been allowed to take two exams and the best score will be considered for engineering admission.

JEE Mains Scores Released: What's Next

NTA, on January 19, has announced the JEE main scores of the toppers. The individual JEE main scores have also been released. "The ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 examinations and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website," said the testing agency.

JEE Main Result 2019: 15 Candidates Secure 100 Percentile Scores

As of now, the result of the architecture paper, for 1.8 lakh candidates who took the exam on January 8, is yet to be announced.

JEE main (II) registration window will be open till March 7. Candidates can upload the images and pay the application fee till March 8.

The exam will be a computer based test and will be held between April 6 and 20. However during the first JEE main, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that the exam will be held on April 8-12.

Click here for more Education News