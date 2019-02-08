JEE Main April 2019 application process to begin today

JEE Main April 2019: The application process for JEE Main April 2019 exam will begin today. JEE Main April 2019 exam will be the second entrance for the academic year 2019-20. Students are allowed to appear in either of the exams or in both the exams. If a student appears in both January 2019 and April 2019 JEE Main, the better of the two scores will be considered for counselling and admission.

The JEE Main April 2019 exam will be same in pattern and mode as the JEE Main January 2019 exam. Students will have the liberty to appear for mock tests available on the NTA website and designated Test Practice Centers (TPCs).

JEE Main exam is conducted for admission to IIITs, NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and State Funded Technical Institutes (SFTIs).

Earlier JEE Main exam was conducted only once and was also conducted in the pen-paper mode. However, starting 2019 and with NTA taking charge for conducting the exam, JEE Main exam has gone online with only paper 2 (which is conducted for admission to B.Arch. courses) being conducted in pen-paper mode.

After the application process is over, NTA will release exam city and shift details for candidates. The JEE Main April 2019 admit cards will soon follow with exams being conducted between April 6 and April 20, 2019.

