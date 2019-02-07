JEE Main 2019 Application Process For April Exam Begins Soon; Details Here

JEE Main 2019 April notification, online application process begin soon @ jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency or NTA, a newly-formed organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India, will release the second JEE Main notification on February 8, according to the official information bulletin released earlier. The NTA, which has been established to conduct competitive and entrance exams, had conducted and the first edition of JEE Main 2019 exam recently and its results were released in a record time. According to the plans of NTA, the JEE Main 2019, the examination which is being conducted for the admission to engineering colleges and also as a screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced exam, will be conducted twice before admissions in the next academic session.

The JEE Main notification and online application window will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2019 April exam: Important dates

On-line submission of Application Form: February 8, 2019 to March 7, 2019

Date for successful final transaction of fee (through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking up to 11.50 p.m. and through e-challan upto bank hours): February 8, 2019 to March 7, 2019

Dates of Examination: Between April 6, 2019 (Sunday), to April 20, 2019 (Saturday)

Declaration of Result on NTA's website: By April 30, 2019

A JEE Main aspirant will be allowed to appear in Paper 1 and/or Paper2 depending upon the courses the person wishes to pursue.

All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IlTs for the year 2019 will have to appear in the Paper-1 (B. E. /B. Tech.) of JEE Main 2019.

Based on the performance in Paper-1 (B. E. /B. Tech.) of JEE Main 2019, a number of top candidates as per the requirement of JEE Advanced - including all categories - will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2019.

According to NTA, candidates are not required to compulsorily appear in both the tests i.e. JEE Main January 2019 and JEE Main April 2019.

In case, a candidate appears in both the tests, the better of the two scores will be used for the admissions and eligibility for JEE Advanced 2019, said the NTA notice.

