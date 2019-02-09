How JEE Main January 2019 Applicants Can Apply For April Exam

JEE Main April 2019 application process begins on jeemain.nic.in website

National Testing Agency (NTA) began the application process for JEE Main April 2019 yesterday. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main January 2019 exam can also apply for the JEE Main II exam to be held in April 2019. In case a candidates chooses to appear in both the JEE Main exams, the better of the two JEE Main scores would be considered to determine their eligibility for JEE Advanced and will be considered for counselling purposes for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, SFIs, and State Engineering colleges for participating states and other institutes.

The application process for JEE Main April 2019 exam for candidates who also appeared in the January 2019 JEE Main involves four steps. Such candidates can apply for the upcoming JEE Main exam by following the steps given below.

JEE Main April 2019 Application: How to apply?

JEE Main 2019 application for April exam began yesterday at jeemain.nic.in

Before beginning the application process make sure that you have your application number and password or date of birth detail for the JEE Main January 2019 exam. After you have the necessary details, follow the steps given below:

Step one: Click on the application link given on the JEE Main website.

Step two: Login using your JEE Main January 2019 application number and password/date of birth.

The details of the Candidate's name, Mother's name, Father's name, Category, PwD status, Gender, Date of birth, State code of eligibility will come in drop down menu, as filled by the candidate during January 2019 examination application form. Since these details are recorded in NTA score card of the January 2019 examination, applicants are not allowed to make any change to these details.

Step three: Complete your application form by filling choice of course(s) (Paper 1 or Paper 2 or both), question paper medium, and choice of four centre cities.

Step four: Complete application fee payment process by Debit card/ Credit card/ Netbanking/ e-challan.

After completing the payment process a confirmation page will be generated. Applicants should download and save the confirmation page.

In case confirmation page is not generated after payment of application fee, the transaction has failed and the application fee will be refunded to the candidate's bank account. The candidate will be required to make application fee payment again to generate confirmation page.

