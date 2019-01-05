JEE Main January 2019 Begins Tomorrow; Important Points For Students

JEE Main January 2019 will begin from tomorrow and end on January 20

JEE Main 2019: Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main January 2019 will begin tomorrow. This is the first year that JEE Main exam is being conducted entirely in the computer-based mode and also the first time that JEE Main is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). More than 9.5 lakh candidates will be appearing for the JEE Main exam being conducted in January 2019. The JEE Main January 2019 exam starts tomorrow and will end on January 20, 2019.

Here are a few things that students should keep in mind before the exam tomorrow:

1. Check your JEE Main 2019 admit card carefully and take note of your reporting time, gate closing time of the exam centre, shift and timing of exam, and venue detail. Make sure to comply with the timings mentioned.

2. Candidate must carry their admit card to the exam centre. The admit card should preferably be printed in color on an A4 size paper.

3. Student should also carry a colored photograph, the same as uploaded in their JEE Main application form.

4. Student should also carry a valid photo identity proof in original. The photo id could be (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card. ID Cards issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, Aadhaar enrollment receipt without Aadhaar Number and Photocopies Or Images Stored in mobile phones etc. will NOT be accepted.

5. Candidates CAN NOT bring Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc.

