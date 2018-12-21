9.5 Lakh To Appear For JEE Main 2019

JEE Main Exam In January; Admit Cards Released

'In the next big exam, JEE main, 9.5 lakh candidates are appearing,' said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today in a meeting with the officials of National Testing Agency (NTA). The newly formed testing agency is currently conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET). Mr. Javadekar visited the NTA office in Noida, today, to review the exam procedure. Today NTA completed the 8th session of NET. The exam, scheduled for 5 days, is being held amidst tight security with 8000 CCTV cameras. This is the maiden year of authority of the NTA.

Addressing the officials and media, the HRD Minister said,'...this is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have better examinations, neatly conducted, flawless, transparent and user friendly.'

'Question paper setting is the key of any examination,' he said. 1200 experts are currently engaged in this process.

'40,000 jammers have been installed so that there's absolutely no scope for cheating,' the minister added.

JEE main will be held twice-8-12 January and 8-12 April, said Mr. Javadekar. NTA established 4000 test practice centres in various colleges and more than one lakh students, predominantly from rural areas, participated in that.

