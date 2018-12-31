JEE Main 2019 Exam From This Week; Important Test Day Rules For Candidates

The JEE Main admit card has been released on the official website of the exam, jeemain.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency or NTA will organise the first JEE Main exam under its supervision from January 6. The JEE or Joint Entrance Examination Main, an eligibility test for admission on premier engineering and technology institutes in country, will be held as a computer-based test in various centres across India till January 20. The JEE Main admit card and other exam details have been released on the official website of this competitive exam, jeemain.nic.in.

The NTA, which conducted the UGC NET exam --the first ever exam organised by the newly-formed agency -- recently, asked the candidates to not to adopt any unfair means during the exam.

"We wish to inform you that to ensure strict confidentiality, integrity, fairness and smoothness in the examination, following steps are required to be taken. No Candidate should adopt any unfair means, or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers," NTA said in a statement.

JEE Main 2019: Exam day rules

Candidates may visit the examination centre, a day before and familiarize themselves with the location and means of reaching at venue of the JEE Main 2019on time.

Candidates should reach the venue of the exam at the reporting time mentioned in the JEE Main admit card. According to NTA, if candidates report beyond the gate closing time of the centre, they will not be allowed to enter in the test venue.

"Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please reach on time," said the notice from NTA.

Items allowed in exam centres

Candidates should carry only following items with them:

Admit Card downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear preferably colour printout on A4 size paper).

One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the online application form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.

A valid photo ID proof in original (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card)

PwD certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category

Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets or fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the exam hall/room. However, according to NTA, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates or candy or sandwich etc..

Pen or Pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the exam room.

Items prohibited in exam centres

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry following items:

Geometry instruments, Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of paper or stationery, eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, ear phone, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, to wear or carry any type of watch including electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets devices

NTA also said there may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the centre.

