IIT Delhi To Conduct Open House In Kota On January 31 For JEE Advanced 2026 Aspirants

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will conduct an open house for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2026 students at the Auditorium of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University in Kota on January 31.

During this program, IIT will provide students with information about IITs and life at IITs across India. Students will also have the opportunity to learn about the learning environment and future opportunities.

In addition, faculty and IIT students will interact with JEE aspirants and offer guidance for their preparation.

This year, the program is scheduled to be held in Kota, whereas last year it took place in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

IIT has stated that similar programs will be organized for students in the coming days as well.

Students are advised to regularly check the official social media handles of IIT and the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives of IIT for updates.

The open house aims to motivate JEE aspirants by giving them first-hand exposure to the academic culture of IITs. Through interactive sessions, students will gain clarity about academic programs, campus life, research opportunities, and career prospects after graduating from IITs. The initiative is part of IIT Delhi's ongoing efforts to support and guide students preparing for competitive examinations like JEE.

Steps to Apply:

* Interested students should visit the official website or official social media handles of IIT Delhi.

* Check announcements from the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives of IIT Delhi regarding the open house program.

* Register online by filling out the application or registration form, if required.

* Note the venue, date, and reporting time mentioned in the official notification.

* Attend the open house at the scheduled venue with a valid student ID or registration confirmation, if applicable.