JEE Advanced 2026 Date Announced: Exam On May 17, Registration From April 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee announced the registration window and examination date schedule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026. IIT Roorkee will open the registration window for foreign students on April 6 and for Indian students April 23. The registration deadline is May 2 candidates can apply by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Admit Card & Exam Schedule (2026)

1. Admit Card Download

Admit cards will be available for download.

Availability period: May 11 - May 17, 2026.

2. Examination Date & Sessions

The examination will be conducted on the same day in two sessions:

a. Paper 1

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

b. Paper 2

Time: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Eligibility Criteria

1. Performance in JEE Main

Only candidates ranked among the top 2,50,000 in JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) are eligible to register for JEE Advanced.

This rule applies irrespective of category.

2. Number of Attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times.

The attempts must be in two consecutive years.

3. Class 12 Qualification

Candidates must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026.

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics must be compulsory subjects.

4. Previous Admission to IIT

Candidates who have previously been admitted to any IIT are not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2026 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across India. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, making the exam accessible to a broader range of students.