IIT Roorkee Invites Applications For Institute-Funded SPARK Summer Internship Programme 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is organising the Institute-funded SPARK internship programme for undergraduate students. Interested students can visit the official website at spark.iitr.ac.in to apply before the March 8 deadline.

The objective of the programme is to provide research exposure and nurture talented undergraduate students across India, as well as to attract and encourage SPARK alumni to apply for higher studies at IIT Roorkee. The internship offers a stipend of Rs 3,000.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students who are currently enrolled in, and have successfully completed at least two semesters of, an undergraduate programme (B.Arch./B.E./B.Tech./BS-MS/M.Sc.) in a relevant discipline from any institute in India are eligible to apply. The following minimum CGPA criteria apply:

CGPA ≥ 7.5 for students from IITs / IISc

CGPA ≥ 8.0 for students from NITs / IISERs / NISER

CGPA ≥ 8.5 for students from all other institutes

Application Process:

Log in to apply and track your application status.

Submit the application through the online portal.

Upload:

Last semester marksheet (current degree)

Photograph

250-word research statement

1-2 page resume

Students from other institutes must provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) upon joining.

Mention five preferred faculty members for summer internship mentorship.

Facilities & Guidelines:

Hostel accommodation and mess facilities are available (subject to payment of applicable charges).

A temporary institute ID will be issued for access to the library, sports facilities, medical services, computer centre, internet, and other facilities.

Interns must follow institute rules; violations may lead to termination of the internship.

Certification:

Upon successful completion, interns will receive a certificate signed by the Dean, SRIC.

For more details or to apply, prospective candidates should visit the official SPARK website at spark.iitr.ac.in.