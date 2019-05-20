JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card Released; Exam On May 27

JEE Advanced 2019 admit cards have been released on the official website

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 has been released and is now available for download through the candidate's portal. The JEE Advanced admit card will be available till May 27 for download. The JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode on May 27, 2019. There will be two papers of three hours duration each. Both the papers will be objective in nature and are compulsory.

JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official JEE Advanced 2019 website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for candidate's portal on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required information and login.

Step four: Download your admit card and take a printout.

JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card: Direct Link

The JEE Advanced 2019 admit card will have the following information:

Name

Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2019

Photograph

Signature

Date of birth

Address for correspondence

Category

Name and address of the examination centre

After downloading the JEE Advanced admit card candidates must check the details mentioned on their admit card and in case of any discrepancy contact the Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2019 of the respective zonal coordinating IIT.

The candidates must carry their JEE Advanced admit card and an original photo identity proof to their respective centre on the day of the exam.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.