78 Dead In Himachal Flash Floods, 4 Uttarakhand Districts On Landslide Alert

Residents of Thunag in Himachal Pradesh trusted the Himachal Cooperative Bank with their life savings, believing their money was secure, but the devastating flash floods have now left the bank in ruins. The first floor of the two-storey bank has been destroyed, and there is no clarity on the extent of the loss and damage, which is estimated to be in crores of rupees and includes jewellery worth lakhs.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 23 flash floods, followed by 19 cloud burst incidents and 16 landslides as of July 6. This changed the face of the state for the worse, with the death count rising to 78 since the onset of the monsoon on June 20.

Of these, 50 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents, while 28 were reported in road accidents, said the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

"The cumulative toll due to various monsoon-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh has reached 78 as of July 6," the State Disaster Management Authority stated.

The rain-related tragedies include 14 deaths from flash floods, eight due to drowning, eight from electrocution and accidental falls, and smaller numbers in landslides, lightning strikes, and snake bites.

At least 37 people are still missing and 115 have been injured.

The state has suffered widespread infrastructural damage. In the worst-hit Mandi district, the first floor of the Himachal Cooperative Bank is filled with water and debris. Local trader Hari Mohan said that this was the only bank for a town with a population of eight thousand.

"It is an old bank and undertakes a lot of transactions every day. However, at present, the cash, documents and lockers kept in the bank have all turned into rubble," said Mr Mohan.

Some locals are guarding the bank from any robbery. Valuables swept away by floods are being stolen, and such incidents have reportedly increased.

Amid this, 243 roads, including two national highways, are closed and 278 electricity transfers are stalled, and 261 water projects are closed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts "very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning, squall" today and heavy rain for July 8 and 9.

A red alert has been issued in three districts -- Sirmaur, Kangra, Mandi -- and an orange alert in seven districts -- Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Kullu and Chamba.

Landslide Alert Issued For 4 Uttarakhand Districts

The Geological Survey of India has issued a landslide warning for four districts in Uttarakhand -- Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. The alert warns of potential landslides on July 7 and 8 in several subdivisions, including Chamoli, Ukhimath, Ghansali, Narendra Nagar, Dhanaulti, Dunda, and Chinyalisaur.

In response, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has directed all district magistrates, disaster management authorities, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to remain on alert.

All the officers and departmental nodal officers nominated by the Disaster Management Incident Response System (IRS) system have been instructed to remain on high alert. Apart from this, all the Revenue Sub Inspectors, Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer), and Gram Panchayat Officer have been instructed to remain stationed in their respective areas.

Along with being on alert, all officials have been asked to keep their equipment and wireless sets too on high alert and not switch off their phones for the next 48 hours.

Tourist movement in high Himalayan regions is to be restricted during the warning period, and both vehicular and pedestrian movement must be halted during intense rainfall.

Directions have been issued to ensure the strategic deployment of essential equipment, including JCB and Pokland machines, adequate human resources, and other necessary gear, to effectively manage roads and landslide-prone areas.