JEE Advanced 2019 Result In Less Than Half Hour: Live Updates

JEE Advanced 2019 result will be released by IIT Roorkee today

JEE Advanced Result 2019: IIT Roorkee, the institute which conducted the JEE Advanced exam this year, will release JEE Advanced result today. The result will be released on the official website for the entrance examination. This year, the number of eligible applicants for JEE Advanced had been increased from top 2,24,000 rank holders to top 2,45,000 rank holders. Along with result declaration, students who appeared for the exam are also awaiting the release of final answer key for the JEE Advanced exam. IIT Roorkee will also begin the online registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Only those candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced will be eligible to appear for AAT.

JEE Advanced 2019 Result: Live Updates