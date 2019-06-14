JEE Advanced 2019 Result In Less Than Half Hour: Live Updates

JEE Advanced result and rank list will be released today. The result will be available on the official website for the IIT entrance exam.

Education | Posted by | Updated: June 14, 2019 09:38 IST
JEE Advanced 2019 result will be released by IIT Roorkee today

JEE Advanced Result 2019: IIT Roorkee, the institute which conducted the JEE Advanced exam this year, will release JEE Advanced result today. The result will be released on the official website for the entrance examination. This year, the number of eligible applicants for JEE Advanced had been increased from top 2,24,000 rank holders to top 2,45,000 rank holders. Along with result declaration, students who appeared for the exam are also awaiting the release of final answer key for the JEE Advanced exam. IIT Roorkee will also begin the online registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Only those candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced will be eligible to appear for AAT.

JEE Advanced 2019 Result: Live Updates


Jun 14, 2019
09:37 (IST)
JEE Advanced rank list
Only candidates who appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. Rank list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by a student in both the papers.
Jun 14, 2019
09:31 (IST)
JEE Advanced eligibility
This year the top 2,45,000 rank holders in JEE Main were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced this year. JEE Main was conducted twice this year - in January and in April. 
Jun 14, 2019
09:29 (IST)
JEE Advanced Result 2019 on Text
As per the official notification for JEE Advanced 2019, text messages regarding JEE Advanced results will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.
Jun 14, 2019
09:25 (IST)
JEE Advanced Resul Today @ Jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced result for the exam conducted on May 27 will be released today at jeeadv.ac.in.
