JEE Advanced 2019 Result In Less Than Half Hour: Live Updates

JEE Advanced Result 2019: IIT Roorkee, the institute which conducted the JEE Advanced exam this year, will release JEE Advanced result today. The result will be released on the official website for the entrance examination. This year, the number of eligible applicants for JEE Advanced had been increased from top 2,24,000 rank holders to top 2,45,000 rank holders. Along with result declaration, students who appeared for the exam are also awaiting the release of final answer key for the JEE Advanced exam. IIT Roorkee will also begin the online registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Only those candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced will be eligible to appear for AAT.
JEE Advanced 2019 Result: Live Updates
Only candidates who appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. Rank list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by a student in both the papers.
This year the top 2,45,000 rank holders in JEE Main were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced this year. JEE Main was conducted twice this year - in January and in April.
As per the official notification for JEE Advanced 2019, text messages regarding JEE Advanced results will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.
JEE Advanced result for the exam conducted on May 27 will be released today at jeeadv.ac.in.